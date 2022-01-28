It was a defensive showdown in the GAC Central last Friday.
Washington (8-7, 3-2) won on the road at O’Fallon against Ft. Zumwalt North (5-11, 1-2), 29-19.
The host Lady Panthers shut out Washington in the first quarter to take a 5-0 lead.
Washington rallied back in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead, 15-12.
After three quarters, the score stood at 18-17 in Washington’s favor.
The Lady Jays sealed the win by outscoring the hosts, 11-2, in the final period.
Elizabeth Reed recorded nine points for the Lady Jays, adding six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Emma Briggs posted seven points, five rebounds and one assist.
Taylor Brown made five points with 11 rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Abi Waters notched three points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Ingrid Figas finished with two points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist.
The Lady Jays play at their home tournament this week. The second round tips off Wednesday with four games, starting at 4 p.m.