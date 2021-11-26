Everybody took a step outside their comfort zone Friday.
Washington’s wrestling Lady Jays opened the season with a win in an outdoor dual at Scanlan Stadium, topping St. Clair, 54-24.
It was the first meet of its kind for Washington, taking the winter indoor sport out into the elements for a unique experience.
The teams were split evenly on head-to-head matches with three pins apiece.
However, Washington secured the win behind a more full lineup, notching 36 points against St. Clair’s open weights.
St. Clair recorded one win by forfeit.
The first contested match came at 115 pounds, where Washington’s returning state medalist Julia Donnelly pinned St. Clair freshman Janessa Avila in 2:58.
At 125 pounds, Washington gained another pin as Kendra Bliss topped Andrea Penovich in 1:02.
St. Clair answered back at 130 pounds as Audrey Declue pinned Stella Secor just before time ran out in the third period, at the 5:57 mark.
Washington’s Annelise Obermark (135), put things back in the Lady Jays’ favor with a 1:49 pin of Jossie Hopkins.
The next two pins went to St. Clair as Hannah Thacker (141) topped Brianna James in 46 seconds and Kaitlyn Janson (149) won out against Maggie Ortmann in 31 seconds.
Washington’s forfeit winners were Lindsey Mueller (100), Nina Zimmermann (110), Ava Griffey (120), Shelby Whitacre (174), Loren Thurmon (194) and Paytin Welsh (235).
Olivia Lowder was a winner by forfeit for the Lady Bulldogs at 159 pounds.
Washington’s next scheduled meet sends the Lady Jays to Owensville for a triangular meet Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Rolla will be the third team involved.
St. Clair’s girls, who also wrestled at Wright City’s Tournament Saturday, next hit the mats Nov. 29 for a coed home dual against Rolla at 2 p.m.