Washington’s wrestling Lady Jays made a sweep of things in Wednesday’s tri-meet.
The Lady Jays bested a pair of conference foes on the road at Wentzville Liberty, winning 71-9 over the host team and 54-24 over Ft. Zumwalt North.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
Lindsey Mueller (100 pounds) Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Ava Griffey (120), Kendra Bliss (125), Stella Secor (130), Annelise Obermark (135), Bri James (140) and Loren Thurmon (170) each had their hands raised in both duals.
Keira Soos (115), Kristin Sprung (145), Maggie Ortmann (155) and CJ Trevino (190) each won once and lost once.
The Lady Jays were open at 235 pounds for the meet, resulting in a forfeit win at that weight for both opponents.
Mueller won a 4-3 decision over Zumwalt North’s Kate Cochran and was unopposed by Liberty.
Zimmermann took a forfeit win over Liberty and pinned Zumwalt North’s Brianna Everett (1:44).
Donnelly notched a 3-0 decision victory over Zumwalt North’s Jalyn Ebert and took a forfeit win against Liberty.
Bliss pinned both Liberty’s Lillia Clay (0:55) and Zumwalt North’s Shea Nortrup (0:42).
Secor topped Zumwalt North’s Baylie Wehmeyer (3:26) and was unopposed by Liberty.
Obermark picked up a forfeit win over Liberty and pinned Zumwalt North’s Ava Turner (0:58).
James pinned Zumwalt North’s Braedyn Carson (3:02) and earned a 16-1 technical fall over Liberty’s Sophia Spakowski.
Thurmon pinned Zumwalt North’s Becca Ridgeway (0:39) and took a forfeit win against Liberty.
Griffey was unopposed in both matches.
Soos took a forfeit win against Liberty and was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Kayla Hobday (1:32).
Sprung took the forfeit win against Zumwalt North and lost an 8-1 decision to Liberty’s Maddy Kunn.
Ortmann pinned Liberty’s Arely Perez (0:18), but was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Chloe James (3:52).
Trevino notched a forfeit win against Liberty and was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Mikala Ball (1:40).
Liberty’s Jersey Goodall and Zumwalt North’s Abby Porter claimed the free points at 235 pounds.
The Lady Jays are home Friday for the Third Annual Iron Jay Tournament, starting at 5 p.m.
