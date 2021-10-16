On top of a record-breaking season the Washington softball Lady Jays are now district champions.
Washington (29-5) knocked out the top seed in Class 4 District 2, Rockwood Summit (28-3), Saturday in Chesterfield, 8-4.
The Lady Jays lead, 8-1, going into the final inning. After a three-run home run, pitcher Taylor Brown sat down the next three batters in order on a ground ball and two strikeouts to close out a complete game performance.
Junior third baseman Myla Inman slugged a two-run home run in the third inning, accounting for two of her three runs batted in on the day.
Washington’s path forward in the postseason takes the team to Farmington (30-6) for the state quarterfinal round Thursday.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.