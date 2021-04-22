The Lady Jays ended Monday’s game with a scoring flurry.
Washington (6-6) won on the road at St. Clair (6-7) in nonleague girls soccer play, 5-0. Two of the Lady Jays’ goals were scored in the final four minutes.
“We just got settled in,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “St. Clair did a really good job of getting physical with us, and our girls didn’t really respond too well to the physicality. They weren’t doing it in a bad way. They were doing it in a normal soccer way, and we just had to get used to it.”
Washington led, 2-0, at halftime.
The score remained that way over halfway through the second period.
“Just playing competitive games like this is going to help us be a better team at the end of the season,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have a lot of respect for them and their program. I really thought we competed and battled and didn’t back down. It was really a good, competitive game for about 70 minutes, and then they scored those goals at the end.”
The Lady Jays ended the second-half goal drought with a Rebekah Lewis goal off a rebound in the 66th minute of play.
The Lady Jays followed that up with a pair of Grace Landwehr goals in the closing minutes.
Mia Lanemann also scored a brace.
Lewis, Lanemann and Jessie Donnelly were each credited with an assist.
Ariel Pettis recorded the shutout in the net for Washington.
“It helps having your four-year varsity starter in there the last couple of games,” Fischer said. “It helps the defense out and gives them a little peace of mind, if nothing else. They don’t have to be as perfect as they normally do. (St. Clair) probably dominated more of the first half than we did. We just were able to find the net and have a few more chances than they were.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded seven saves.
“I thought both halves, the first 20 minutes we played very well,” Isgrig said. “Defensively, I thought we were beating them to the ball and competing. Ally Newton in the middle of the field was just awesome all night in the middle of the field. Autumn Morgan and Kynzi Humphrey are getting better in the back. As a unit defensively, we’re getting better. We just have to communicate and finish off some plays.”
Washington went on the road Tuesday to play Francis Howell North in a GAC Central contest. The Lady Jays are scheduled to return home Thursday to host Wentzville Liberty in another league game at 6:45 p.m.
St. Clair hosted Hillsboro Tuesday and remains home to host Northwest Wednesday at 5 p.m.