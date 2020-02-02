The Washington Lady Jays were twice winners in the pool this week.
Washington won Tuesday at St. Charles West, 100-65, and Wednesday at Affton, 111-59.
The victory was the fourth meet win for Washington this season.
“Another win,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “(The) girls did well.”
Washington’s individual race winners Tuesday included Aubrie Moreland in the 200 freestyle (2:29.1) and 100 freestyle (1:06.39) and Bella Hartung in the 100 backstroke (1:27.26).
Hartung narrowly edged teammate Clairese Kluba (1:27.52) in the backstroke.
Washington won two relay races against St. Charles West, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Abby Loesing, Jenna Loepker, Kinsey Kamper and Moreland swam the winning time of 2:12.44.
The group of Elizabeth Williams, Loepker, Kluba and Mikala Brune won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:33.33.
The Lady Jays won all but one race in Wednesday’s dual.
Wednesday’s winners included:
• Moreland in the 200 freestyle (2:12.25) and 100 freestyle (59.06);
• Kluba in the 200 individual medley (2:53.21) and 100 backstroke (1:11.77);
• Loesing in the 50 freestyle (28.01);
• Brune in the 100 butterfly (1:18.11) and 500 freestyle (6:19.5);
• Williams in the breaststroke (1:22.35);
• Moreland, Loesing, Kamper and Loepker in the 200 medley relay (2:10.31); and
• Loesing, Loepker, Kamper and Moreland in the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.75).
Washington next hits the pool Thursday, Feb. 6, in a conference tri-meet against Ft. Zumwalt East and Wentzville Liberty at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, starting at 3:30 p.m.