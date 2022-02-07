The Washington swimming Lady Jays reached the top of the podium a whopping six times Tuesday in the Gateway Athletic Conference North-Central finals.
Washington tallied 339 team points to finish third in the conference. Ft. Zumwalt South was the champion with 447 points.
Other team scores included Holt (408), St. Charles West (247), Ft. Zumwalt East (239), St. Charles (165) and North Point (24).
The event, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, was originally scheduled for multiple days, but was modified to a one-day competition with timed finals for each event due to the oncoming inclement weather Wednesday and Thursday.
“All the girls swam with heart and determination,” Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It’s always a difficult task to pinpoint one standout performance or person. I know how hard they all work and they are all so deserving of recognition. However, Cierra Loepker’s performance in the 400 free relay was the best swim I have ever seen her do. The entire evening was a treat to watch. WHS had eight swimmers, all of whom came home with one or more medals and all scored points for our team.”
Washington won two relay races, the 200 medley relay (2:02.15) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.72). Ellie Williams, Maddie Henderson, Ava Kauffeld and Zoey Ziegler represented Washington in both races.
Kauffeld won two individual events, the 200 individual medley (2:18.88) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.61). Moreland reported Kauffeld broke her own school records in both events.
Ziegler was victorious in both the 100 freestyle (57.66) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.77). She was the only swimmer to record a time under one minute in the 100 freestyle.
In other results:
• Williams finished third in the 50 freestyle (27.95) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.18).
• The 400 freestyle relay team of Loepker, Darcy Koch, Lexi Perriman and Jacqueline Kluba placed fourth in 4:46.53.
• Henderson had the fourth-best time in the 500 freestyle (6:23.35) and the fifth-best time in the 100 butterfly (1:12.88).
• Perriman took sixth place in the 50 freestyle (29.31) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.98).
• Kluba ended sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:08.51) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (7:26.18).
• Loepker placed seventh in both the 200 freestyle (2:39.49) and 500 freestyle (7:18.8).
• Koch finished 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:30.7).