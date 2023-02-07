The Lady Jays were the fastest in the GAC North Central in five different races.
Washington scored 369 points, finishing second behind only Ft. Zumwalt South’s 424 points at the GAC North Central Swimming & Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday through Thursday.
The Lady Jays turned in a total of 10 state considerations times (*) in nine different races.
“Amazing night, amazing team, amazing results,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “These girls are made of hard work and pure determination.”
Junior Ava Kauffeld finished first in the conference in all four of her events, two individual race and two relays.
The team of Zoey Ziegler, Maddy Henderson, Ellie Williams and Kauffeld won both the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.45*) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.24*).
Kauffeld was the winner in the 200 individual medley (2:15.31*) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.53*). In the individual medley, Kauffeld improved on the school record she already held.
Ziegler, also a junior, finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.47*) and was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (57.77*).
Williams, a senior, placed third in both the 50 freestyle (26.89*) and the 100 freestyle (58.57*).
Henderson, a junior, ranked third in the 100 butterfly (1:07.67*) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.56).
Junior Mia Mahon placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:18.92) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:14).
Freshman Dayton Griesheimer took third in the 500 freestyle (6:13.49) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:38.38).
Lexi Perriman, Darcy Koch, Griesheimer and Mahon together placed fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:15.11*.
Perriman, a senior, took fifth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.57) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (30.03).
Junior Emma Braun finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.53) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (1:16.44).
Senior Cierra Loepker ranked ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:44.68) and 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.19).
Koch, a sophomore, took ninth place in the 100 freestyle (1:11.36) and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:29.57).
The preliminary heats of the event occurred Tuesday with the top 16 entries in each swimming race advancing to Thursday’s finals. The diving event took place Wednesday.
Washington had the fastest preliminary times in six races Tuesday — the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay and the two individual races for both Kauffeld and Ziegler.
The Lady Jays swam Friday against St. Francis Borgia. Washington next hits the pool Monday for a tri-meet hosted by Ft. Zumwalt East at the St. Peters Rec-Plex at 3:30 p.m. Wentzville Liberty is the other scheduled participant.