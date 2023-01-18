The top finish of the day came in the final race for the Washington swimming Lady Jays.
Washington finished with 195 points to rank fourth in the team standings at the MICDS Invitational Saturday.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s performance,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “These girls have been working hard and the proof of their determination really showed this weekend. As one parent put it, our girls found their fast today.”
Cor Jesu Academy won the meet with 496 points. St. Joseph’s Academy (433) and MICDS (388) finished second and third.
Visitation Academy (177), Lutheran-Christian (139) and St. Francis Borgia (105) were also in attendance.
The Lady Jays finished the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Ellie Williams, Maddie Henderson, Zoey Ziegler and Ava Kauffeld swam the race in 4:01.85, a new school record.
The same foursome swam the 200 medley relay in 2:00.67 and placed fourth.
Kauffeld individually ranked fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:17.64) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:03.41).
“Ava Kauffeld broke her own records in the 200 IM and the 100 fly,” Moreland said.
Ziegler finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (57.73) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:07.21).
“Zoey Zieger clocked a state qualifying time in the 100 back and bettered her 100 free state qualifying time,” Moreland said.
Washington’s 200 freestyle relay team of Lexi Perriman, Darcy Koch, Mia Mahon and Dayton Griesheimer placed seventh in 2:04.5.
Henderson swam to eighth place in the 50 freestyle (27.81) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.77)
“Maddy Henderson achieved a State consideration time in the 100 fly, her career first individual qualifying time,” Moreland said.
Griesheimer earned eighth place in the 500 freestyle (6:14.42) and 11th place in the 200 individual medley (2:37.54).
“She dropped almost seven seconds (in the 500 freestyle),” Moreland said.
Williams took 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.22) and 14th in the 50 freestyle (28.59).
Mahon clocked in 12th for the 100 butterfly (1:14.77) and 14th for the 200 freestyle (2:20.32).
“Mia Mahon swam over six seconds faster in her 200 free and dropped another three seconds off her 100 fly after just dropping time in the event on Tuesday,” Moreland said.
Perriman took 16th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.04) and 20th in the 50 freestyle (31.01).
Cierra Loepker ranked 18th in the 100 backstroke (1:29.52) and 19th in the 200 freestyle (2:47.83).
Emma Braun placed 18th in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.65) and 21st in the 100 freestyle (1:21.1).
Koch picked up a pair of 19th-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (1:12.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:36.71).
Rye Gammon placed 24th in the 50 freestyle in 44.34.
Washington swims next in a dual meet against Ft. Zumwalt West at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
