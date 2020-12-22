Ft. Zumwalt South was the winner in a tightly contested girls swimming triangular meet Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 108 points, finishing narrowly ahead of Francis Howell Central with 105. Washington was third with 94 points.
The Lady Jays had the winning entry in four events at the meet — the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 100 breaststroke.
Three of those entries had one thing in common — freshman Ava Kauffeld.
The winner in two individual races, Kauffeld turned in a time of 1:16.37 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:11.57 in the 100 butterfly.
She was also part of the 200 medley relay team along with Clairese Kluba, Abby Loesing and Lexi Perriman, which finished in 2:18.44.
Loesing and Perriman teamed with Jacqueline Kluba and Madeleine Henderson for the top time in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:22.16.
Washington’s 400 freestyle relay team of Kauffeld, Jade Jennings, Caroline Miller and Clairese Kluba finished second in a time of 4:58.7.
Other second-place finishers for Washington included Jacqueline Kluba in the 200 freestyle (2:45.51), Loesing in the 50 freestyle (28.38), Henderson in the 500 freestyle (9:20.18) and Clairese Kluba in the 100 backstroke (1:19.43).
The Lady Jays host St. Charles West Friday in a dual at the Four Rivers YMCA starting at 6:30 p.m.