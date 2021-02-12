Washington swimming claimed the fastest time in one event Monday in the preliminary rounds at the GAC North Central Championships.
Senior Aubrie Moreland aced the 200 freestyle competition with a time of 2:09.56 to earn the top seed in Wednesday’s finals.
Moreland also recorded the third-fastest time in the 100 freestyle in 1:11.0.
Washington was limited to just four swimmers due to quarantine protocols.
The four eligible swimmers, Moreland, sophomore Kinsey Kamper, freshman Mia Mahon and freshman Jade Jennings, competed together in the 400 freestyle relay with the sixth-best preliminary time of 4:25.64.
Kamper had the fifth-best time in the 200 individual medley (2:55.99).
Mahon was sixth in the preliminaries for the 500 freestyle (6:39.97) and the 200 freestyle (2:26.66).
Jennings placed ninth in the 100 freestyle in 1:11.
The finals are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.