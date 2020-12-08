Swim season jumped into full swing this week.
The Washington Lady Jays opened the season Tuesday in the first of three meets on consecutive days. Eureka topped Washington in Tuesday’s dual, 115-64.
Ft. Zumwalt North was the winner in Wednesday’s tri-meet with 121 points. Washington was second with 107 and Hannibal third with 79.
Eureka
Freshman Zoey Ziegler was Washington’s lone event winner in Tuesday’s dual. Her time of 31.4 was the fastest in the 50 freestyle.
Second-place finishers for the Lady Jays included
• Aubrie Moreland in the 200 individual medley (2:48.51) and 100 backstroke (1:17.31);
• Elizabeth Williams in the 100 freestyle (1:13.75);
• Moreland, Abby Loesing, Williams and Ziegler in the 200 medley relay (2:27.41);
• Clairese Kluba, Ava Kauffeld, Williams and Ziegler in the 200 freestyle relay (2:46.64); and
• Madeleine Henderson, Cierra Loepker, Caroline Miller and Mia Mahon in the 400 freestyle relay (2:48.25).
Zumwalt North Tri
Zumwalt North hosted Wednesday’s meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Moreland was an individual winner in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.8 and the runner-up in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.72.
Washington also won in the 400 freestyle relay, swam by Williams, Moreland, Abby Loesing and Kluba in 4:36.95.
Mahon was the second-place finisher in the 500 freestyle in 6:50.97.
Ziegler placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.62.