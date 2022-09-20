All points went the way of the home team Thursday.
All points went the way of the home team Thursday.
Washington tennis (2-8) fell on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South (5-5), 9-0.
“WHS ran into tough competition yesterday,” Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “Ft. Zumwalt South had seven experienced seniors and a strong lineup. Washington battled and kept their opponents on the court for competitive matches, but in the end.
Washington concludes the regular season Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East at 4 p.m.
The conference tournament runs Sept. 26-28 at North Point and district play starts Oct. 1.
