A six-goal barrage proved too much for the Lady Jays to overcome Thursday in Wentzville.
Holt (3-5, 3-3) won on its home pitch, 6-2, knocking Washington’s record down to 4-6 on the season, 0-6 in GAC Central play.
“As good as we played on Tuesday, even in the overtime loss to (Ft. Zumwalt) North that night, we were equally as bad against Holt,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Consistency with our mental and physical effort is what we lack the most right now, and until we figure out a way to be more consistent, we are going to continue to struggle.”
Holt, which also won at Washington March 28, completed a series sweep with the Lady Jays.
Washington gained 12 saves from goalkeeper Nora Mendoza and goals from Madison Moore and Avery Lanemann.
Both Moore and Lanemann also were credited with assists.
“Presley Kiser, Madison Moore, and Nora Mendoza played very good games for us last night,” Fischer said. “If we can get a few more to play with their effort and focus, we will start playing better as a team.”
Mackenzie Compton led Holt on the offensive end with a hat trick.
Sam Beattie scored a goal and collected two assists.
Grace Ratica and Elizabeth Shaw each scored a goal.
Mattison Thomas made two assists.
Sofia Whitelaw and Courtney Wolford had one assist apiece.
Whitelaw, also the Holt goalkeeper, recorded six saves.
Washington plays at home Monday against Owensville at 5 p.m.
