Washington will end the season without a volleyball win in GAC Central league play.
Ft. Zumwalt South (21-7, 10-0) completed a sweep of the league by winning Tuesday at Washington (6-20-3, 0-10), 25-19, 27-25, 25-20.
Washington celebrated senior night on its final home game.
“It was great to honor our two seniors last night, Ingrid Figas and Sophie Nieder,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “They are wonderful teammates and have given so much to our program. We are very appreciative of their dedication and positive attitudes throughout their career. We will miss seeing them in our Blue Jay uniform, but we know they have a bright future ahead of them.”
Alexis Barks posted a team high eight kills with three blocks and three digs.
Jessie Tovo terminated seven kills with one block, eight digs and two aces.
Ingrid Figas notched six kills with four blocks and eight digs.
Abigail Gilliatt made 25 assists with three kills, two blocks and 12 digs.
Chloe Holtmeyer recorded three kills and two digs.
Jora Weaver notched two kills and two blocks.
Ella Kroeter killed two and made one dig.
Sophie Nieder posted 14 digs and one assist.
Gracie Meyer had six digs.
Washington began postseason play Thursday, taking on Francis Howell in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional.