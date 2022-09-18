Ft. Zumwalt East may be the Lions, but it was the Lady Jays who roared to a volleyball victory Tuesday in St. Peters.
Washington (4-8, 2-1) earned its second GAC Central win of the season by sweeping the Ft. Zumwalt East (3-6, 0-3), 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
“When one area of our play was struggling, another aspect of our game increased,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Overall, our offense was the key to our win last night. We had 41 kills and as a team had a 35 percent hitting percentage.”
Jessie Tovo notched 16 kills to lead Washington’s attack. She also recorded 13 digs, one block and one ace.
Chloe Holtmeyer posted nine kills, three digs and one block.
“Chloe’s aggressive attacking led to nine kills on 16 attempts, while Jessie used a variety of shots to get 16 kills on 31 attempts,” Moritz said. “As a whole, our offense played smart. We were able to place the ball where the defense wasn’t and keep FZE’s defense guessing.”
Alexis Barks ended with eight kills, two digs, one block and one ace.
Jillian Huellinghoff recorded four kills, two digs and one block.
Meredith Duncan and Madison Moore each made two kills.
Moore made one block and one dig.
Abigail Gilliatt posted 25 assists, seven digs and served an ace.
Olivia Zastrow notched 12 assists and one dig.
Jora Weaver turned in four blocks and four digs.
Gracie Meyer, Sydney Harbath and Taylor Hoelscher each served an ace.
Hoelscher picked up 16 digs.
Meyer was credited with 10 digs and one assist.
Harbath ended with one dig.
The Lady Jays went to Ft. Zumwalt South Thursday for another league matchup and return home Tuesday to host Ft. Zumwalt North at 6 p.m.