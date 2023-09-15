Washington volleyball remains unbeaten against Franklin County opponents this season.
The Lady Jays (7-3-1) went on the road to sweep St. Clair (5-7-1) Monday, 25-23, 25-18, 26-24.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington volleyball remains unbeaten against Franklin County opponents this season.
The Lady Jays (7-3-1) went on the road to sweep St. Clair (5-7-1) Monday, 25-23, 25-18, 26-24.
Washington also owns victories over Pacific and Union thus far.
“St. Clair’s middles had a big block when going up for offense,” Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “Sydney Harbath had a great serve receive game and received 32 serves. My outsides Jillian Huellinghoff and Madison Moore both collected 10 kills each.”
Statistics from the match were unavailable at print deadline.
“My athletes did great in trying new lineups without practicing them as Cierra Murrell is out with a sprained ankle from the weekend,” Strode said. “I’m glad we were able to pull this off before going into two conference matches this week against Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South.”
The Lady Jays are home Tuesday against Ft. Zumwalt East at 6:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.