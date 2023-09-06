Washington tennis cleaned up on its home court Thursday.
The Lady Jays (1-1) swept St. Charles West (0-4), 9-0, in the first action at Phoenix Park this season.
This was the third victory in the brief two-season history of the Washington tennis program and the first the Lady Jays have been able to enjoy on their home courts.
A Varsity Gold contest includes six ranked singles matches and three ranked doubles matches.
Varsity Gold singles match results were:
• ashington No. 1 Evie Bryson defeated Emily Skodak, 6-0, 6-0.
• ashington No. 2 June Steinman defeated Lola Irizarry, 6-2, 6-4.
• ashington No. 3 Madelyn Stecko defeated Payton Hammack, 6-3, 6-4.
• ashington No. 4 Vivien Grant defeated Alexis Arriola, 6-1, 6-2.
• ashington No. 5 Elliana Weiler defeated Mariah Diallo, 6-1, 6-4.
• ashington No. 6 Nora Mendoza defeated Jaqueline Rascon Zurita, 6-1, 6-2.
The Varsity Gold doubles matches had the following results:
• ashington No. 1s Bryson and Stecko defeated Skodak and Hammack, 8-0.
• ashington No. 2s Steinman and Weiler defeated Irizarry and Diallo, 8-2.
• ashington No. 3s Caroline Heimos and Liz Davis defeated Arriola and Rascon Zurita, 8-1.
With the addition of Varsity Silver matches, used only toward Gateway Athletic Conference records, the full score was 12-1 in Washington’s favor.
Individual matches are determined by rankings within each team. The two No. 1 ranked players on each team play each other, the No. 2s play each other and on down. Same with doubles matches.
Kate Hill and Ava Craven won a Varsity Silver doubles matchup for Washington over Catherine Elliott and Katherine Medling, 8-2.
Andrea Bryant and Hope Jett were also Varsity Silver doubles winners for the Lady Jays, 8-3, over Aarja Mehta and Ixary Castaneda-Cervantes.
Washington’s No. 7 singles, Sadie Alu, also won a Varsity Silver match over Anahi Valejo Aguilar, 8-1.
St. Charles West gained a lone Varsity Silver win as No. 8 Hala Ghannam edged out Washington’s Ava Wardwell, 8-7.
Washington next plays Tuesday on the road at Holt at 3:30 p.m.
