The wrestling Lady Jays were unbeatable Friday at Rockwood Summit’s Sherri Lance Duals.
Washington went 4-0 at the event with wins over De Soto, 60-18, Parkway South, 51-21, Lindbergh, 54-15, and Rockwood Summit, 48-33.
The Lady Jays met the host team in the championship round, winning on the strength of four pins and two forfeits.
Five Washington wrestlers were undefeated in all four duals — Mia Reed (107/112 pounds), Allison Meyer (117), Kendra Bliss (122), Lindsay Sprung (132) and Annelise Obermark (137).
Julia Donnelly (102), Nina Zimmermann (107/112), Shelby Whitacre (151) and Loren Thurmon (159) each went 3-1.
McKenna Deckelman (127) and Kaylie Rieger (174) both posted a 2-2 record.
Paytin Welsh (235) was 1-3 on the night.
Reed won twice by forfeit at 107 pounds and pinned Lindbergh’s Natalie Ford in 28 seconds. She moved up to 112 against Summit and pinned Maya Abraham in 1:51.
Meyer won three times by pin against Isabella Hartwell (De Soto, 0:23), Julia Datus (Lindbergh, 1:07) and Chaire Perks (Summit, 1:36). She also won a 10-6 decision against Nadia Middendorf.
Bliss secured four wins by pin against Hannah Kamp (De Soto, 0:18), Kadance Coffin (Parkway South, 2:49), Lelia Hobson (Lindbergh, 1:39) and Claire Doering (Summit, 5:27).
Obermark won twice by pin against Riley Coleman (De Soto, 3:12) and Michaela Parker (Lindbergh, 1:03) and twice by forfeit.
Sprung was unopposed in all four matches.
Washington also competed Saturday in a duals tournament at Hillsboro. Next up for the Lady Jays will be a conference triangular meet Wednesday at home against Ft. Zumwalt North and Wentzville Liberty, starting at 5 p.m.