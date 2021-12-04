Add two more wins for the Lady Jays on the mat.
Washington improved to 3-0 on the season in girls wrestling duals Thursday with a sweep at Rolla’s triangular meet, which also included Owensville.
The Lady Jays topped the Dutchgirls, 78-6, and pinned the host school, 53-20.
“I thought the girls came out and looked dominant,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We gave up an open to Owensville but we one every match wrestled so that was a great way to start the night off. It was good to see them get a win over Rolla who beat us last year and we have been excited to get that one back.”
At 100 pounds, Washington’s Lindsey Mueller pinned Rolla’s Morgan Swift in 4:22 and was unopposed by Owensville.
Nina Zimmermann (105) and Julia Donnelly (110) both had the same result, pinning their Rolla foes while taking forfeit victories against Owensville.
Zimmermann pinned Ella Christopher in 7:04.
Donnelly topped Bridgett Ragan in 50 seconds.
Ava Griffey (115) pinned Owensville’s Jersey Reynolds and lost a 13-6 decision against Rolla’s Gracie Skyles.
Kendra Bliss (120) pinned Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams and was unopposed by Rolla.
Lindsay Sprung (125) pinned both Rolla’s Gracie Clayton (3:11) and Owensville’s Hannah Berkaw.
Stella Secor (130) won by forfeit against Owensville, and was pinned by Rolla’s Taylor Heimbaugh.
Annelise Obermark (135) and Brianna James (141) each pinned their Rolla opponents and were unopposed against Owensville.
Obermark topped Madison Dishman in 50 seconds.
James covered Morgan Burris in 6:09.
Maggie Ortmann (149) pinned both Owensville’s McKenzy Echols and Rolla’s Allie Potter (3:43).
Shelby Whitacre (174) pinned both Rolla’s Katherine Arnold (0:32) and Owensville’s Bailee Dare.
Loren Thurmon (194) was a winner by pin against Owensville’s Emily Krause. She was pinned by Rolla’s Haley Smith.
Paytin Welsh (235) scored a pin on Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld. She dropped a 4-2 decision to Rolla’s Molly Kell.
Owensville’s sole win against the Lady Jays was a forfeit for Josie Gerlemann against Washington’s open weight at 149 pounds.
The Lady Jays got right back into the action Friday, wrestling at the Parkway South Tournament, starting at 5 p.m.