A pair of decisive wins improved the Washington Lady Jays to 3-0 in duals competition to start the year.
The Lady Jays won on their home mats Thursday, besting both Owensville, 66-18, and Rolla, 54-27.
“I think our girls started pretty slow last night and lack an offense attack mind set, but as we got going they opened up and started to relax and I think we did great after that,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We obviously have a lot to clean up, but as long as we are attacking and not putting pressure on ourselves these young ladies will have a big year.”
Owensville
The Dutchgirls and hosts split the six contested matches of the dual with three pins apiece.
Washington made up the difference with six forfeit points from each of eight weights left open by Owensville.
Uncontested winners for the Lady Jays included Lindsey Mueller (100 pounds), Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Keira Soos (115), Kendra Bliss (125), Annelise Obermark (135), Bri James (140) and CJ Trevino (235).
Contested match results went as follows:
• 120 pounds — Washington’s Ava Griffey pinned Elizabeth Adams (2:42).
• 130 — Washington’s Stella Secor pinned Lily Barker (1:12).
• 145 — Owensville’s McKenzy Echols pinned Kristin Sprung (3:23).
• 155 — Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann pinned Maggie Ortmann (2:19).
• 170 — Owensville’s Bailee Dare pinned Loren Thurmon (1:11).
• 190 — Washington’s Paytin Welsh pinned Kelby Schoenfeld (1:10).
Rolla
Only one weight was left open in the Rolla match, a forfeit win for Washington’s Bliss at 125 pounds.
Washington scored eight pins in the contest. Rolla picked up four pins and one decision.
Results were as follows:
• 100 — Rolla’s Ella Christopher won a 3-1 decision over Mueller.
• 105 — Zimmermann pinned Kiara Sederburg (0:43).
• 110 — Donnelly pinned Kyjha Henry (2:21).
• 115 — Rolla’s Gracie Skyles pinned Soos (0:42).
• 120 — Griffey won a pin over Gracie Clayton (1:21).
• 130 — Secor pinned Angela Richardson (0:17).
• 135 — Obermark pinned Vittoria Wiley (1:35).
• 140 — Rolla’s Taylor Heimbaugh pinned James (1:10).
• 145 – Rolla’s Serenity Tiford pinned Sprung (3:17).
• 155 — Ortmann pinned Ryan Garthoeffner (2:17).
• 170 — Thurmon pinned Gabby Voshell (1:16).
• 190 — Welsh pinned Haley Smith (3:30).
• 235 — Rolla’s Hailey Lucas pinned Trevino (0:33).
The Lady Jays wrestle Friday at the Chip Allison Patriot Classic, hosted by Parkway South. The tournament begins at 5 p.m.
