The Lady Jays hold one of the top seeds in bracket play at the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown.
Playing in Pool D Monday, Washington (11-2) swept the rest of its three-team pool with a 4-0 victory against Holt (2-7) and a 6-2 win against Ft. Zumwalt South (5-5).
As the top team in Pool D, the Lady Jays advanced to play the second-place team from Pool C, Lindbergh (3-6), in the first round of the championship bracket Tuesday.
The pool play wins extended Washington’s winning streak to nine victories in a row.
Holt
Sophomore Taylor Brown recorded a complete-game shutout in the first round of pool play, striking out 15 and allowing just two hits and three walks.
“Taylor continued her dominance in the circle,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said.
Washington’s bats staked Brown to a two-run lead in the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Jays later added one run in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.
Grace Molitor led the offense, going 3-3 at the plate with a double, two singles, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Christine Gerling singled twice and drove in two runs.
“Gerling was inches from a bigger game,” King said. “In the second inning, with runners on second and third and two outs, she hit a ball to the fence. The Holt left fielder made a great catch to end the inning, robbing Gerling of a double and two more RBIs.”
Brown also recorded two singles.
Emily Bruckerhoff posted a single.
Maddie Guevara walked and scored.
Lacy Monzyk drove in a run.
Elizabeth Reed stole two bases and scored.
Kelsie Holtmeyer laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Ft. Zumwalt South
In the second game of the day, Washington posted two runs in the second inning, two in the third and two in the fifth, building up a 6-0 lead.
Zumwalt South scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth, which proved to be the final frame of the contest.
Lauren Opfer started in the circle for the Lady Jays. For four innings, she shut out the Lady Bulldogs with two strikeouts, surrendering just two hits and two walks.
“Lauren was pitching great,” King said. “I switched pitchers to give FZS a different look the third time through the order.”
Monzyk pitched the last two innings, striking out three and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks.
“FZS’s No. 3 hitter (Cadence Dempsey) got all of their hits, going 3-3,” King said. “She is a really good player and hard to hold in check. Lauren and Lacy did a great job getting the rest of the hitters to not be able to center the ball on the bat.”
Monzyk and Gerling each collected two singles in the game.
Guevara and Myla Inman each doubled.
Opfer and Molitor both added a single.
Lexi Lewis, Guevara, Brown, Inman, Gerling and Bruckerhoff each scored a run.
RBIs were credited to Gerling twice, Brown and Opfer.
Brown and Opfer each drew a walk.
Gerling, Lewis, Molitor, Monzyk and Reed all stole a base.
Bracket play at the tournament continues Wednesday with the final rounds set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.