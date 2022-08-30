The Washington softball Lady Jays cruised through the first day of competition at the Sullivan People’s Bank to School Classic.
Washington (3-0) swept its pool play opponents to advance to Saturday’s championship bracket. Friday’s wins came against Owensville (0-3), 15-0, Hillsboro (2-1), 8-5, and Linn (1-2), 10-0.
Washington used four different pitchers in pool play with none making more than one appearance.
Christine Gerling shut out Owensville for three innings, striking out three and allowing one hit and two walks.
Taylor Brown started against Hillsboro. In four innings, she allowed three runs (two earned) on seven walks with 10 strikeouts.
Lacy Monzyk pitched one inning in relief against Hillsboro, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.
Lauren Opfer pitched four shutout innings again Linn. She recorded four strikeouts and allowed two hits.
At the plate, Myla Inman smashed two home runs for the Lady Jays in Friday’s action. She added a double, a single, scored four runs, drove in eight runs and stole two bases.
“Myla was just stroking the ball this weekend,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “She has an over 2.0 OPS, which is just unbelievable. I’ve never seen a 2.0. I know it’s only the first weekend, five games, but that tells you your on-base percentage and your slugging percentage — holy cow at 2.0.”
Emily Bruckerhoff homered, walked three times, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Gerling tripled, doubled, singled twice, walked, scored seven runs, picked up three RBIs and stole four bases.
Elizabeth Reed tripled, scored twice, drove in two and stole a base.
Brown doubled twice, singled twice, scored four runs, drove in four and stole a base.
Monzyk singled three times, walked twice, scored four runs, drove in two runs and stole four bases.
Loren Thurmon doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and stole two bases.
Grace Molitor doubled, singled, walked, drove in four and stole a base.
Kelsie Holtmeyer doubled and walked.
Maddie Guevara singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs, drove in one and stole three bases.
Kendall Nix singled with one RBI.
Opfer walked, scored and stole a base.
Ella Lause drove in a run.
The Lady Jays completed bracket play at the tournament Saturday and went on the road Monday to Ft. Zumwalt West.
Washington has its home opener Tuesday, hosting Holt at 4:30 p.m.