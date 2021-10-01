For three starts in a row, Washington sophomore pitcher Taylor Brown has gone the distance without allowing a run.
Brown (10-3 in the circle on the season) blanked Lafayette (12-9), 5-0, in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Lakeview Park. In the rematch, the Lady Jays (17-5) again picked up the win, 7-2.
First game
Brown surrendered just one hit in the contest, fanning 11 batters and walking two.
Lillian Ware doubled for the only Lady Lancers hit of the game.
The Lady Jays opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third inning before adding two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Christine Gerling, Lexi Lewis, Loren Thurmon and Maddie Guevara each connected for two Washington hits.
Brown, Lacy Monzyk and Myla Inman added one hit apiece.
Guevara and Monzyk had one double apiece. The rest of the hits went for singles.
Gerling, Inman, Lewis, Guevara and Kendall Nix each scored a run.
Thurmon was credited with two runs batted in. Monzyk, Emily Bruckerhoff and Guevara each drove in one.
Lewis stole a base.
Bruckerhoff delivered a sacrifice fly and Grace Molitor a sacrifice bunt.
Second game
Gerling recorded the win in the circle for Washington in the rematch. She scattered six Lafayette hits across seven innings, walking one and striking out one, resulting in two runs (one earned).
Monzyk, Gerling and Molitor connected for two hits apiece, and Brown, Bruckerhoff and Elizabeth Reed each batted safely once.
Gerling tripled, doubled and was hit by a pitch.
Brown added a double, and the remainder of the Lady Jays’ hits went for singles.
Lauren Opfer drew a walk.
Monzyk scored twice. Kelsie Holtmeyer, Bruckerhoff, Opfer, Reed and Lewis each scored once.
Brown, Inman, Bruckerhoff and Molitor each drove in a run.
Inman connected for a sacrifice fly. Nix put down a sacrifice bunt.
Monzyk and Reed each stole a base.
Riding a four-game winning streak, Washington hosted Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday in GAC Central play and takes on the Lady Knights at St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.