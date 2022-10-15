The Washington volleyball Lady Jays swept Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday, in more ways than one.
Not only did the Lady Jays (9-12, 6-2) win the contest at Blue Jay Gym in three sets, 25-5, 25-20, 25-23, but they also completed a season sweep in GAC Central play over the Lady Bulldogs (8-10, 4-5).
Ft. Zumwalt South is the third team from the conference the Lady Jays have swept on the season. The win left just two games on the schedule, Ft. Zumwalt North, which Washington played on the road Thursday, and Wentzville Liberty, which will host Washington in the regular season finale Monday.
Jessie Tovo was the kills leader Tuesday with nine. She added one block, one ace and 21 digs.
Alexis Barks contributed seven kills, two blocks and three digs.
Chloe Holtmeyer posted five kills, one block and six digs.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with five kills and three digs.
Jora Weaver notched five kills, two blocks, one ace and two digs.
Madison Moore recorded three kills, two blocks and one dig.
Olivia Zastrow posted two kills, 16 assists, one block and three digs.
Meredith Duncan added one kill, one block and one dig.
Cierra Murrell notched one kill.
Abigail Gilliatt had 17 assists and nine digs.
Taylor Hoelscher was credited with two assists and 11 digs.
Gracie Meyer recorded two aces and 10 digs.
Sydney Harbath picked up six digs.
The Lady Jays’ regular season finale at Wentzville Liberty Monday is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.