While Ft. Zumwalt South and Ft. Zumwalt East will share the GAC Central girls basketball championship this season, the next spot in the league standings belongs solely to the Lady Jays.
Washington (15-9, 6-3) locked its position in the conference standings Friday, winning on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North (9-14, 4-6), 62-49.
The Lady Jays trailed after one quarter, 12-10, but readjusted after that to take a 30-23 lead into halftime and 50-30 lead after three quarters.
“This was another conference win against Ft. Zumwalt North and the first time we have won three games in a row this season,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “In the second quarter, Elizabeth Reed led us and Kendall Nix had a big second quarter too on her way to a career high 14 points.”
Reed finished with 17 points, adding four rebounds and three assists.
Nix added to her 14 points with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal.
“That, along with no turnovers and she had an awesome game,” Meyer said.
Olivia Reed notched 11 points with three assists, one rebound and one steal.
“In the third quarter, she had eight points,” Meyer said. “It was good to see her scoring from the foul line, where she was 4-4, and she had a three. When those three (the two Reeds and Nix) are in double figures, good things are going to happen for us.”
Gabby Lindemann posted eight points and six rebounds.
“She had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter and that helped us put them away,” Meyer said.
Cierra Murrell threw in six points to go with nine rebounds and two assists.
Emma Briggs, Kelsey Brueggemann and Alayna Royal all contributed two points.
Briggs grabbed one rebound and made one assist.
Brueggemann recorded an assist.
The Lady Jays wrap league play Tuesday in a 5:30 p.m. game against Holt and then the regular season Wednesday against Ursuline at 7 p.m.