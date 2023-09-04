Sweeping Owensville Wednesday, the Washington volleyball Lady Jays have their first winning streak of the season.
Washington (2-1) beat Owensville (1-1) Wednesday at Blue Jay Gym, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18. That followed a win over North Point Tuesday.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 12:53 pm
“Back-to-back wins for our team is establishing a confidence in our team,” Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “The girls are starting to trust each other on the court no matter what player I put in. They are getting comfortable with many lineups that I run.”
The Lady Jays kept the Owensville defense guessing.
“Abigail Gilliatt runs a quick offense, being able to trick the other teams block, and collected 14 assists last night,” Strode said.
Gilliatt logged 14 assists. Olivia Zastrow made 12 assists, Sydney Harbath three, Bri James one and Kelsey Brueggemann one.
Washington’s front line also played havoc with the Owensville strikers.
“My blockers were able to get their block set and closed so that my players could read on defense,” Strode said. “They collected six stuffed blocks on the night.”
Madison Moore turned in the team’s lone solo block while the other five were shared.
Kiera Pelster was part of three blocks, Emily Chappius two, Mya Buhr two and Moore another one for two total.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Cierra Murrell were each part of one block.
Junior Liberty Cragun wasted little time logging her first kill.
“Liberty Cragun made her debut on the court last night in two sets with a 40-percent hitting average,” Strode said.
Buhr, a sophomore, logged a 66-percent hitting average on the night.
Murrell was the kills leader with nine on the night.
Moore posted eight kills, followed by Huellinghoff with five.
Cragun and Buhr finished with four kills apiece. Meredith Duncan and Pelster notched two kills apiece.
Emily McCormack, Brueggemann and Zastrow were all credited with one kill apiece.
Harbath turned in 11 digs to lead the defense.
Other dig totals included Gilliatt (six), Huellinghoff (four), Murrell (four), James (three), Pelster (two), Cragun (two), Brueggemann (two), Zastrow (two), Chappius (one), Duncan (one), Moore (one) and Buhr (one).
Washington opened GAC Central play on the road Thursday at Holt. Next on the docket for the Lady Jays is a trip to Pacific Tuesday for a 6 p.m. varsity start.
