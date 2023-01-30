For the fourth time this season, Washington has a girls swimming dual win.
Washington swept, winning all 11 races.
Full results and individual times were not available at print deadline.
The relay team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Maddy Henderson and Ellie Williams took first place in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Darcy Koch, Cierra Loepker, Lexi Perriman and Mia Mahon won the 200 freestyle relay.
Kauffeld also swam to first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly individual races.
Mahon was first in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Ziegler won the 100 freestyle.
Henderson aced the 500 freestyle.
Williams was first to touch in the 100 backstroke.
Koch took first in the 200 freestyle.
The GAC Championship prelims are scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the finals to follow Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
