Scoring a whopping 22 goals, the Washington Lady Jays opened the girls soccer season with three straight wins Friday and Saturday.
Washington (3-0) won all three outings at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic, defeating Elsberry (0-3), 9-0, Sullivan (1-2), 7-0, and Warrenton (1-2), 6-0.
The Lady Jays came out of the gates strong in Friday’s opener with Elsberry, scoring three goals in the first three minutes.
The game concluded at the end of the first half.
“Having two years off for most of our kids, it was nice to be able to play all 18 kids on the roster during the first half of play,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We are missing one of our starters and likely best finisher in Jessie Donnelly due to a spring break trip, but our kids that filled in for her did a nice job finishing when they had the chance. It was just a great day to be back on the field and see the kids enjoying themselves after not having soccer last school year.”
Joie Heien scored a brace for Washington against Elsberry.
Mia Lanemann, Avery Lanemann, Rebekah Lewis, Abby Moore, Sadie Miller, Grace Landwehr and Abi Waters each scored once.
Susie Heggemann, Mia Lanemann, Lewis, Brooke Owens and Molly Tinkey were each credited with an assist.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis recorded the win and the shutout.
Day Two
Washington followed up with two wins Saturday, starting with the 6-0 Warrenton victory.
In that game, Avery Lanemann performed a hat trick, and Lewis, Heggemann and Emma Vodnansky added one goal apiece.
Mia Lanemann and Heggemann both netted a brace in the finale with Sullivan. Heien and Maci Rohlfing both scored once.
Assists were credited to Mia Lanemann, Lewis, Owens and Heien.
Pettis recorded two more wins and two more shutouts. She split the Warrenton and Sullivan shutouts with freshman keeper Nora Mendoza.
“Overall it was a great weekend to be on the field again for the girls,” Fischer said. “We scored 22 goals over the weekend and had many contributions from a lot of girls. Mia Lanemann, Avery Lanemann, Joie Heien, Emma Vodnansky and Susie Heggemann were very consistent all weekend with their level of play. We had a handful of kids have some good moments, but we will need them to work on being more consistent with their play. Overall, after a successful weekend, we can take many positives away from the games, as well as we now know what we need to focus on next week at practice.”
Washington next plays Wednesday on the road at Pacific at 5 p.m.