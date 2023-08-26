The Washington volleyball Lady Jays enjoyed an undefeated preseason Tuesday.
Washington swept both Rolla and Waynesville at the Rolla jamboree, starting with a 25-18, 25-21 win over Rolla and ending with a 25-21, 25-18 win over Waynesville.
The event was one of three Washington fall teams had on the docket Tuesday, but the outdoor events at Scanlan Stadium (boys soccer) and The Fields at South Point (softball) were both canceled due to the ongoing heat advisory.
“I thought the girls communicated well for their first games together,” Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “Working out the kinks in their rotations helped them get ready for the game this Friday.”
Washington worked in three different liberos during the scrimmage — seniors Sydney Harbath and Cierra Murrell and junior Kelsey Brueggemann.
Harbath got the most work in the libero jersey, playing the defensive leader in both the first and final sets of the night.
Brueggemann handled the libero duties for the second set against Rolla. Murrell, who otherwise slots into the lineup as an outside hitter, played libero for the first set against Waynesville.
“I tried out three different liberos to see who can help run our defense best,” Strode said. “All three did a great job so they are making my job more difficult, in a good way.”
Murrell was a standout in multiple places.
“Cierra Murrell led the team in most stats Tuesday evening and is proving herself to be an asset for our team,” Strode said. “Mya Buhr has been a great asset to our offense.”
The gym at Rolla presents a challenge with a lower ceiling and with large wooden supports running lengthwise across that were in play for hits made by ones own team so long as the ball remained on that side of the net.
Washington adapted to the lower ceiling quicker than the other visitor, Waynesville, allowing the Lady Jays to take advantage for a few points when the Lady Tigers popped a dig up into the ceiling and the setter was forced to try to judge the ball’s bounce off the supports.
“Having shanked balls or pursuit balls go dead presents a challenge,” Strode said. “My girls are pretty scrappy but low ceilings can make that difficult.”
Washington trailed Waynesville, 20-17, late in the first set of that scrimmage, but ended the set on an 8-1 run for the win.
The Lady Jays have a new head coach this season in alumna Olivia Strode. The team went 14-17-2 in 2022.
Washington opens the regular season Friday, playing at home against Marquette at 5:30 p.m.
