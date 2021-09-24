Runs were exceptionally hard to come by in Chesterfield Saturday.
Washington (13-5) and Marquette (15-5) split a softball doubleheader with each side recording a shutout. Washington won the first matchup, 1-0, while Marquette took the rematch, 6-0.
First game
It took all the way up until the ninth inning for either team to scratch out a run as Washington’s Taylor Brown and Marquette’s Maddie Carney traded zeros.
Brown recorded 21 strikeouts in nine innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.
“Taylor Brown continued her dominance at the plate and in the circle,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “For the week she was 3-1 (with) 55 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched with a 1.38 ERA. Assuming all stats are updated on the (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) website, she is now No. 1 in strikeouts with 120 for the season.”
Washington broke through offensively in the second extra inning as Christine Gerling and Brown led off with back-to-back singles.
Gerling and courtesy runner Kendall Nix both tagged up on Maddie Guevara’s one-out fly ball to right field, and Gerling scored in the next at-bat on a wild pitch.
The Lady Jays managed six hits total in the contest, all singles.
Brown and Loren Thurmon each had two hits.
Grace Molitor and Gerling added one hit apiece.
Marquette’s two hits off Brown were a double and a single, both by leadoff hitter Carle Bachman.
Second game
Lauren Bickel and Natalie Cox combined to shut out Washington in the rematch.
Gerling tossed five innings for the Lady Jays, striking out seven. She allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks.
Lauren Opfer pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks.
Marquette scratched out one run in the second inning, maintaining a 1-0 lead until the Lady Mustangs were able to score three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth.
Thurmon had two hits for the Lady Jays, completing a 4-5 day at the plate between the two games.
Emily Bruckerhoff and Gerling each singled.
Elizabeth Reed made a sacrifice bunt.
Lacy Monzyk was hit by a pitch.
Lexi Lewis stole a base.
It’s back to conference play for the Lady Jays this week, where the team has a 4-0 record. Washington hosted Francis Howell North Tuesday and will travel to Wentzville Liberty Thursday for a pair of league matchups.
Sandwiched between, Washington is scheduled to host Warrenton Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.