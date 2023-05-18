For the Lady Jays to reach the district championship game, the top seed had to fall.
Washington (11-13), seeded fourth in Class 3 District 5, took down No. 1 seed Capital City (16-10) Monday in the semifinal round at Rolla, 1-0.
“The effort last night against Capital City was at the highest we had all season,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “From the start, the girls were locked in mentally and physically. We won numerous 50/50 balls on the ground, in the air, or wherever they were on the field.”
Freshman Sammy Williams netted the game’s only goal in the second half.
Washington’s defense pitched a second straight shutout in the district tournament.
“Our backline controlled their offensive fire power all night,” Fischer said. “Our midfield controlled the middle of the field all night, and our wings and strikers were relentless making the right runs all night. The girls have put things together a little bit the last few games and it has been a joy to watch them have some success because of their hard work to get it all to come together.”
The win sends Washington through to the championship game Wednesday against No. 2 Union in Rolla at 6 p.m.
Union stayed up all night to earn a 2-1 win over the No. 3 seed, Rolla (14-9), in a game that ended around 11 p.m. Monday after a prolonged weather delay.
The championship game will be a rematch from earlier this month when Union earned a 1-0 victory over the Lady Jays at Stierberger Stadium May 5.
