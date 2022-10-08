A four-set win helped keep Washington in the hunt for the GAC Central volleyball crown Tuesday.
Washington (8-11, 5-2) defeated Ft. Zumwalt East (4-17, 0-8) at Blue Jay Gym, 25-13, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A four-set win helped keep Washington in the hunt for the GAC Central volleyball crown Tuesday.
Washington (8-11, 5-2) defeated Ft. Zumwalt East (4-17, 0-8) at Blue Jay Gym, 25-13, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20.
The win allowed Washington to maintain a half-game lead over Ft. Zumwalt North (5-3) in the league race, two games behind Wentzville Liberty (6-0) with three division matches remaining on the schedule.
It was the team’s first time at home since Sept. 20, after 13 straight away contests. That included two tournaments.
“We played really well our first two sets, but in the third set we started making too many errors,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “However, I’m proud of how we were able to bounce back and take the fourth set. Taylor Hoelscher and Olivia Zastrow did great job serving. They both served consistently and got the other team out of system in key moments. Taylor aced FZE six times.”
Jessie Tovo notched 13 kills to lead Washington in the contest, adding 14 digs, one assist and one ace.
Jillian Huellinghoff put down seven kills and two blocks, adding one dig.
Madison Moore posted six kills, two blocks and one dig.
Alexis Barks ended with six kills and one block.
Chloe Holtmeyer terminated four kills, served four aces and picked up two digs.
Jora Weaver posted three kills, two digs and two blocks.
Abigail Gilliatt made 21 assists with nine digs, two kills and one ace.
Meredith Duncan killed one, blocked one and dug one.
Zastrow ended with 14 assists and six digs.
Hoelscher made 27 digs and had two assists.
Sydney Harbath contributed nine digs.
Cierra Murrell made three digs.
Washington hosts Sullivan in a nonleague game Monday at 6 p.m. and closes out the regular season with conference matchups against Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt North and Wentzville Liberty.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.