That’s been the start to the GAC Central volleyball schedule for the Washington Lady Jays (8-3-1, 4-0) after adding a pair of league victories on their home floor Tuesday and Thursday.
That’s been the start to the GAC Central volleyball schedule for the Washington Lady Jays (8-3-1, 4-0) after adding a pair of league victories on their home floor Tuesday and Thursday.
Washington topped Ft. Zumwalt East (4-6, 0-3) in five sets Tuesday, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13, and then swept Ft. Zumwalt South (2-4, 2-1) Thursday, 25-11, 30-28, 25-16.
Zumwalt East
The Lady Jays had three hitters reach double digit kills — Jillian Huellinghoff (15), Madison Moore (14) and Kiera Pelster (11).
“Fort Zumwalt East came out with a scrappy team and it was not our cleanest game we’ve had this season,” Strode said. “One of our most consistent attackers is out with an ankle sprain, so we were trying new lineups in the game that we hadn’t practiced yet.”
Mya Buhr logged six kills. Emily McCormack put down four kills. Liberty Cragun and Meredith Duncan both added three kills. Kelsey Brueggemann and Abigail Gilliatt recorded one kill apiece.
Pelster logged five blocks and Moore blocked four. Buhr and Duncan blocked two apiece and Gilliatt blocked one.
Gilliatt passed for 29 assists. Olivia Zastrow turned in 16 assists. Sydney Harbath logged four assists. Brueggemann, Duncan, Moore and Pelster were credited with one assist apiece.
Brueggemann served for five aces. Buhr added four serving aces and Harbath recorded one ace.
Harbath posted a team high 23 digs. Brueggemann, Gilliatt and Huellinghoff logged 10 digs apiece.
Others with digs included Zastrow (eight), Chappius (five), Buhr (three), Moore (three), Pelster (three), Cragun (one) and Duncan (one).
Zumwalt South
Washington faced an extra-points battle in the middle set between two convincing set wins.
“In the second set South really picked up their serve receive and started fighting back,” Strode said. “We are glad to pick up another conference win.
“Madison Moore and Jillian Huellinghoff were my top hitters collecting 20 kills collectively,” Strode said. “Sydney Harbath dug 26 offensive balls from South and received 11 serves. Running our serve receive helped our setters put the ball in our hitters hands to put it down.”
“Kelsey Brueggemann had a great showing in the front row with six kills and two blocks.”
