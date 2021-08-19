The Lady Jays are looking to have a young squad in the fall.
The volleyball team at Washington graduated 10 seniors from the 2020 season, the first under head coach Lindsay Moritz (formerly Meyer).
In Moritz’s second season, she reports 45 girls tried out with the larger chunk of the prospective athletes coming from the sophomore and freshman classes. The team had 20 freshmen try out last fall.
With that number trying out for the team, Moritz said there would have to be roster cuts.
“We are looking forward to this season,” she said. “We graduated 10 seniors last year, so a majority of our team will be new to the varsity level. Based on our tryouts and first few practices, this group is up to the challenge of playing at a higher level. They are dedicated and ready to put in the work to have a very successful season.”
Practicing inside the high school’s two gymnasiums, the Lady Jays have not been subjected to improvising practice schedules like other area teams were during last week’s heat wave.
“Our athletes had a strong tryout and have brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm into the gym,” Moritz said. “We are all excited and ready for the season.”
Moritz’s team is scheduled to go to Waynesville Tuesday, Aug. 24, for a jamboree.
Washington offers seven fall programs. In addition to volleyball, the school fields teams in football, softball, cross country, boys soccer, girls golf and boys swimming.
The first games of the regular season are scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 27.