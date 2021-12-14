The first win of the season was a milestone, but the second counted toward the conference standings.
When it came to the Washington basketball Lady Jays (2-3, 1-0), not even bus trouble was enough to slow them down Wednesday during a 49-29 win at Wentzville Liberty (0-3, 0-2).
The team was delayed on the way to the game but opened the game on a roll, building a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We played probably our most complete game of the season up to this point,” Head Coach Doug Light said. “I thought we executed effectively on both ends of the floor.”
Washington’s lead held at 22-15 at halftime and expanded to a healthy 39-19 margin after three periods as the Lady Jays ended the quarter on a 17-2 run.
Elizabeth Reed posted 12 points to lead the Washington offense.
Olivia Reed scored 11 points, including a pair of triples.
Taylor Brown notched 10 points.
Gabby Lindemann netted seven points with 10 rebounds.
Abi Waters knocked through six points, all from three-point range.
The team’s full statistics were not available at print deadline.
Blair Wise led Liberty with nine points on the night.
Other scorers for the host Lady Eagles included Allyson Schniepp (six points), Tess Roberts (five), Kylee Orf (four), Mariah Mhandu (two), Emily Northcutt (two) and Brooklyn Rudolph (one).
Washington continues league play Friday, hosting Francis Howell North at 5:30 p.m.