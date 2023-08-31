The Lady Jays kicked off the new golf season on a roll Monday.
The Lady Jays kicked off the new golf season on a roll Monday.
Playing for a new head coach, Ben Hornback, the Lady Jays shot a 193 at Sun Valley Golf Course to win a dual meet over Winfield, 193-278.
Abby Blackwell turned in a 43, seven over par, to lead the field at the event.
Ella Martin shot a 48 for the Lady Jays, followed by teammates Molly Buschmann (49) and Lily Nieder (53)
“All four girls won their match play,” Hornback said.
Also golfing for the Lady Jays varsity were Alli Fournier (64) and Josie Kemper (72).
Washington plays GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday in another road dual at 3:30 p.m.
