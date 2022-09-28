One for me, and one for you.
That was the unintended result for both softball squads Saturday at Lakeview Park as Washington (23-3) and Marquette (10-7) achieved a split result in the scheduled doubleheader.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One for me, and one for you.
That was the unintended result for both softball squads Saturday at Lakeview Park as Washington (23-3) and Marquette (10-7) achieved a split result in the scheduled doubleheader.
The host Lady Jays won the first contest, 8-5, but Marquette laid claim to the rematch, 4-2.
“It was tough losing that second game after playing so close with them,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They did everything with two outs in the top of the seventh.”
First game
Washington came out swinging hard and belted a pair of solo home runs in the first two innings, one by Taylor Brown and one by Grace Molitor.
The Lady Jays added two runs in the third inning and one in the fifth.
Marquette did its best to answer with a solo home run by Natalie Cox in the fourth inning and a two-run blast, also by Cox, in the sixth.
Cox’s second homer made it a 5-3 game at the time, but Washington answered with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Cox had a chance to lift Marquette all the way back in the seventh inning as the Lady Mustangs scored two runs and had the bases loaded with one out and Cox representing the go-ahead run at the plate.
However, Brown struck out Cox in the clutch situation and then finished out the complete-game win in the circle.
Across seven innings, Brown struck out 14 batters and walked four. She surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits.
In addition to her home run, Brown doubled and drove in another run.
Molitor added to her dinger with a triple and another run scored.
Loren Thurmon singled twice and scored once.
Emily Bruckerhoff and Lacy Monzyk both doubled.
Monzyk was hit by a pitch and scored.
Myla Inman, Ella Lause and Elizabeth Reed each scored once.
Second game
Marquette was playing from behind in both contests. A three-run rally in the seventh inning allowed the Lady Mustangs to slip by Washington in the second contest.
“It’s only our third loss and it kind of refocuses us a bit,” Young said. “A loss isn’t the end of the world and shows us some of our mistakes that we need to work on. You have to come out and have a good practice after that. It’s something that will lead us into the last few weeks of the season.”
After three scoreless innings, the Lady Jays notched the first strike of the rematch as Inman singled to chase home both Maddie Guevara and Molitor.
Cox singled home a run for Marquette in the top of the sixth.
An error in the final inning kept the Lady Mustangs in it long enough to reel off a Hailey Neuner singled, a Grace Bonczek single and a Sydney Barkley double to overtake the lead.
Lauren Opfer was Washington’s pitcher of record. In seven innings, she allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks, striking out four.
Brown doubled.
Monzyk, Guevara, Bruckerhoff and Thurmon joined Inman in hitting singles.
Christine Gerling and Molitor each drew a walk.
Monzyk, Gerling and Guevara all swiped a base.
Washington stays busy this week, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday and St. Francis Borgia Wednesday and traveling to Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday.
All three upcoming games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.