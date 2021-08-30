Three out of four.
That was the result for the Washington volleyball Lady Jays at Tuesday’s Waynesville jamboree. Washington scored wins in both sets against Waynesville, 25-23, 25-21, but then split with Rolla, 20-25, 25-20.
“I thought our defense was strong on Tuesday,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We read the game well and played scrappy. One thing that stood out to us was the amount of free balls we gave the other team. This week we will focus on being aggressive and putting ourselves in a position to score even if the initial pass isn’t perfect.”
The Lady Jays will have several new contributors to the varsity team this fall.
Senior Ingrid Figas is one of the few returners from the 2020 varsity squad.
“Ingrid Figas had a strong performance,” Moritz said. “She was a leader for our team throughout the jamboree and hit very efficiently.”
Washington opens the season at home Friday against Marquette at 5:30 p.m. The first match of GAC Central play is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, with the Lady Jays hosting Ft. Zumwalt East at 6 p.m.