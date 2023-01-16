Lady Jays split conference tri-meet
By Arron Hustead
It came down to criteria to finally stop the unbeaten duals streak of the Washington wrestling Lady Jays Wednesday.
Wrestling in a conference tri-meet in Wentzville, Washington defeated Ft. Zumwalt East, 54-18, but ended in a 36-36 tie with the host team, Holt.
Holt was declared the winner, 37-36, on a criteria tiebreaker as Holt won seven matchups in the dual and Washington won six.
Zumwalt East
Nina Zimmermann (105 pounds), Keira Soos (110), Ava Griffey (120), Annelise Obermark (135), Bri James (140) and Kristin Sprung (145) each attained wins by forfeit for the Lady Jays.
In head-to-head contested weight classes, Washington and the Lady Lions split evenly, 3-3:
• 100 pounds — Washington’s Lindsey Mueller pinned Larissa Crandall (1:20).
• 125 — Washington’s Kendra Bliss pinned Sara Emmendorfer (0:43).
• 130 — Zumwalt East’s Stephanie Gonzalez pinned Stella Secor (5:23).
• 155 — Zumwalt East’s Madison McQueen pinned Maggie Ortmann (1:58).
• 170 — Washington’s Loren Thurmon pinned Addyson Shepherd (0:33).
• 235 — Zumwalt East’s Riley Kortkamp pinned CJ Trevino (0:22).
Neither team fielded a competitor at 115 or 190 pounds.
Holt
Zimmermann (105) and Soos (110) were unopposed and gained forfeit wins for Washington.
Isabella Winingear (235) took a forfeit win for the home side.
In contested battles, Holt won six of the 10 matchups:
• 100 — Washington’s Mueller pinned Emma Tenney (2:42).
• 120 — Holt’s Lily Steigerwald pinned Griffey (1:42).
• 125 — Washington’s Bliss pinned Eleanor Manning (0:33).
• 130 — Holt’s Reece Wilmes pinned Secor (4:21).
• 135 — Holt’s Marissa Sanabria won a 7-3 decision over Obermark.
• 140 — Holt’s Brianna Wasser earned a 7-2 decision win over James.
• 145 — Holt’s Maria Slaughter pinned Sprung (0:29).
• 155 — Washington’s Ortmann pinned Lainey Ferrell (1:27).
• 170 — Washington’s Thumron pinned Breanna Carpio (0:31).
• 190 — Holt’s Maleah Dunn pinned Trevino (1:18).
The Lady Jays are wrestling Friday at the Sherri Lance Tournament at Rockwood Summit, starting at 4 p.m.
