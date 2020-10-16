Playing the final game on their home floor, 10 Washington volleyball seniors made the most of it.
Washington (10-11-1) swept Sullivan (4-17-3) in Monday’s home finale, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.
The Lady Jays have four games remaining in the regular season, though all are scheduled to take place on the road.
Hallie Giesike was the kills leader with eight on the night. She made one block, five assists and served an ace.
Abby Redd added seven kills, four blocks and two aces.
Madi Ridder notched five kills and three blocks.
Sophie Howell and Emma Duncan both recorded four kills and one block.
Josie Collier, Jackie Oetterer and Claire Strubberg added two kills apiece.
Oetterer led in assists with 23, adding one block and one ace.
Collier posted two assists and two aces.
Sophie Nieder and Josie Obermark each made one kill.
Libero Morgan Gratza turned in 26 digs.
Other dig totals included Nieder (eight), Obermark (six), Howell (five), Collier (five), Oetterer (four), Redd (three), Giesike (two) and Duncan (one).
The Lady Jays played at GAC Central Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday and have another league matchup Thursday at Francis Howell North, starting at 6 p.m.