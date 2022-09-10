There were no runs to be had for Ft. Zumwalt East as Washington rolled to its third conference softball victory of the season.
Washington (10-1, 3-0) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2, 1-2), 10-0.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:37 pm
Lauren Opfer and Lacy Monzyk split the pitching duties in the combined one-hit shutout.
Opfer pitched two no-hit innings, striking out one and issuing two walks before exiting the game with arm soreness.
Monzyk completed the game. In three innings, she struck out two and allowed one hit with no walks.
“Great start to conference being 3-0,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “(This) continues (our) team effort, getting hits all across the lineup. We are really starting to click but still have some things to polish up on.”
Washington collected five hits and drew eight walks.
The Lady Jays scored once in the first inning, eight times in the third and once in the fourth.
Christine Gerling tripled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Opfer doubled and drove in two runs.
Monzyk singled, walked, stole three bases and scored twice.
Taylor Brown singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Maddie Guevara singled, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Grace Molitor walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Kendall Nix walked and scored.
Emily Bruckerhoff walked and stole a base.
Elizabeth Reed stole a base.
Grace McGee pitched for Zumalt East, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across five innings with four strikeouts.
Rebecca Kennon doubled for the only Zumwalt East hit of the contest.
Kennon and McGee each drew a walk.
The Lady Jays play Ft. Zumwalt West Friday at 3 p.m. in the first round of pool play at the Seckman Tournament.
