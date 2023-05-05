While the league and tournament schedules have been unkind to the Washington soccer Lady Jays this season, the team is creeping back up on the .500 mark.
Washington (8-9) won Monday at Sullivan (13-6-1) in shutout fashion, 4-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 9:24 pm
While the league and tournament schedules have been unkind to the Washington soccer Lady Jays this season, the team is creeping back up on the .500 mark.
Washington (8-9) won Monday at Sullivan (13-6-1) in shutout fashion, 4-0.
“Overall it was a good performance by the Blue Jays last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We had some sluggish moments mentally dealing with their high line in the back, but we had a few kids step up and make the adjustments in their minds to counter what Sullivan was trying to do against us.”
Washington carried a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Karisa Latcher scored a brace to lead the team’s offensive effort.
Addison Vodnansky and Sammy Williams both added a tally.
Avery Lanemann and Vodnansky each posted two assists.
“Addie Vodnansky and Karisa Latcher really had a nice game up top for us,” Fischer said. “We will take what we did well into our next three games this week and hopefully keep building it up to play 80 strong minutes again.”
Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza earned the shutout with 14 saves.
Sullivan goalkeepers Maria Schatzl and Karen Dietzler combined for 12 stops.
The Lady Jays go on the road to O’Fallon Tuesday for a GAC Central matchup at Ft. Zumwalt North, starting at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.