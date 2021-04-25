The Lady Jays got their revenge Wednesday.
Washington (7-7, 2-6) avenged a prior home loss, going on the road to defeat Francis Howell North (2-7, 1-5) 2-0 in GAC Central girls soccer play.
The Lady Jays also hosted Wentzville Liberty (9-3, 6-1) Thursday, falling 3-0.
Howell North
After a scoreless first half, Washington pumped in two goals in the second period.
“I was proud of our fight throughout the game all night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were playing hard but just not connecting on passes in the first half. We settled in a little bit at the end of the half and really gave ourselves some great chances in the second half.”
Jessie Donnelly notched the first goal, and Grace Landwehr extended the lead.
Mia Lanemann and Avery Lanemann were both credited with assists.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis recorded six saves.
“Our defense, led by Ariel Pettis, Emma Vodnansky and Rebekah Lewis, was stellar all night again,” Fischer said. “Emma and Rebekah are really playing well for us and have been catalysts for us in the back. Molly Tinkey and Abi Waters also have been playing more consistent for us the last few weeks.”
Liberty
Things remained knotted at 0-0 at halftime.
Liberty gained all three goals in the second period.
“Overall we played a pretty solid game defensively,” Fischer said. “With about 13 minutes left in the game there was a questionable call that gave them a PK and a 1-0 lead. I feel like this really took a toll on our kids mentally and we were not able to respond well. Their next two goals came when we made some adjustments and moved players up to try and get the equalizer goal late.”
Pettis recorded 12 saves.
“Our defense with Ariel Pettis in goal was stellar again all night I felt, and the rest of the players did what we had planned to try and stop their explosive attack. We had a few chances to take a lead and just could not get enough on a few of the shots to get one past their keeper.”
Sydney Strassmeier made six saves to turn in the shutout in the Liberty net.
Chloe Netzel scored two of the goals and Morgan Struttmann added one. Both were credited with an assist.
Next for the Lady Jays is the annual Blue Cat Tournament at Union and Washington next week.
Washington is in a pool with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Eureka. Union, Pacific and Ladue are in the other pool.
Pool games will be played Monday at Washington, Wednesday at Union and Thursday at Washington. The finals are next Friday at Stierberger Stadium.