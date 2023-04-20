Eight was great for the Lady Jays on senior night.
Washington (5-6) won at home Monday, snapping a six-game losing skid with an 8-0 victory over Owensville (3-8).
“Last night was certainly a game we needed to hopefully gain some confidence back after struggling mightily throughout our conference play,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Once we started playing 11-versus-11 soccer and stopped doing things on our own, we were able to move the ball well and really give Owensville some trouble keeping pace with us.”
Washington was up 4-0 at halftime.
Addison Vodnansky netted a hat trick for the Lady Jays.
Washington’s two seniors, Maddie Grimes and Maci Rohlfing, each scored a goal.
Avery Lanemann, Madison Moore and Sammy Williams all scored once as well.
Kloey O’Connell and Moore both made two assists.
Williams and Lanemann were credited with one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza posted two saves and earned the shutout.
“We will have to get back to playing with this kind of pace if we want to have some success in our last few conference games and leading into the postseason,” Fischer said. “Our kids are capable of doing this, they just need to be mentally prepared to play in each game.”
Washington is playing at Wentzville Liberty Tuesday in a 6:45 p.m. conference game.
