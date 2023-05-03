The crosstown rivalry moved a few miles to the south Friday.
The Washington soccer Lady Jays (7-9) defeated St. Francis Borgia (7-10-1) in the final round of the Blue Cat Cup in Union, 3-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The crosstown rivalry moved a few miles to the south Friday.
The Washington soccer Lady Jays (7-9) defeated St. Francis Borgia (7-10-1) in the final round of the Blue Cat Cup in Union, 3-0.
Washington ended with seventh place.
“I felt like our team really showed and played well from the beginning of the game,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We moved the ball well all game, and at times really played some great soccer. Presley Kiser, Addie Vodnansky, Avery Lanemann, Kloey O’Connell, Madison Moore and Sammy Williams really played at a high level at times, and that level of soccer makes us tough to play against.”
The teams will play each other again May 10 at Borgia.
“Unfortunately, tonight, we played much better in the second half than we did in the first, which came back to bite us,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I do think there were positives. We connected better in the second half. We communicated better in the second half. We didn’t just kick the ball. We had chances.”
Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza made four saves.
“Defensively I felt like our back four and Nora Mendoza all had solid games,” Fischer said. “They played the game with patience, won balls frequently and distributed them well.”
Borgia goalkeepers Claire Turgeon and Madison Lammert each saw time in the net.
“I’ve been proud of our defense,” Severino said. “We have a number of girls that rotate through our defensive unit and every time they go in, they’re ready to go, they’re aggressive and playing together. We had Josie Charboneau at forward for much of the season and she has a background at defense, so we put her on defense and she’s been very dominant. I think she is working really well with Lexi Buhr and Addison Carroll, who also cycle through our center defenders.”
Washington netted two goals in the first half for a 2-0 lead at the intermission.
Moore struck the first blow in the eighth minute of play, bringing the ball up the sideline and calmly arcing it over the keeper and in the far side of the net.
The second strike came in the 17th minute.
Lanemann intercepted a goal kick from the Lady Knights and scored the goal.
“Jersey Tinsley won the ball in the back and started our offensive attack with our first goal from Madison Moore,” Fischer said. “It has been great to have Jersey healthy again, we certainly missed her when she was out.”
Karisa Latcher scored for Washington in the second half.
Vodnansky and Tinsley were credited with assists.
“We’re looking for progress and looking for building up to districts and this tournament is going to put you against some really strong teams to play against,” Severino said. “So, yes, it wasn’t the results we wanted, but there was progress and things we can take into districts to make us a much better team.”
Washington played at Sullivan Monday and will play a GAC Central league contest Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt North, starting at 6 p.m.
Borgia hosted Villa Duchesne Monday and next plays Thursday on the road at Duchesne at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.