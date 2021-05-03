Scoring four times in the second half, the Washington soccer Lady Jays defeated crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday to advance to the Blue Cat Cup third-place game, 4-0.
“I felt like we came out in the second half,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “To be honest, they took it to us for most of the first half, especially in the first 15 minutes. I think we settled down a bit and started playing better soccer the way we wanted to play in the second half. We utilized some of our speed, and our girls did a good job of finishing in the second half.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino credited Washington.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” Severino said. “We kept possession, and we were marking much better than in recent games. We had a few chances on goal. I was very pleased. In the second half, we had a few breakdowns defensively, and Washington exploited it. They did an excellent job of picking apart the things were not paying attention to and got four goals out of it.”
Washington (8-8) advanced to Friday’s third-place game against Ladue.
“We’re going to have to put pressure on the goalkeeper and pressure on the back,” Fischer said. “We probably have a little more team speed on the outside than they do in the back. If we can get the wide runs and fill in behind and challenge their keeper as much as possible, we have a chance.”
Borgia (6-10) moved to the consolation game against Pacific.
“We’re going to have to continue our communication,” Severino said. “We have to mark correctly and take advantage of the opportunities we’re given. I’m looking forward to playing Pacific. It’s a good challenge for us.”
Playing at Jim Scanlan Stadium, the teams were tied at the half in the Blue Pool game. However, Washington picked up the offense in the second half.
The Lady Jays unlocked Borgia’s defense for the first time with 32:34 remaining in the game. Grace Landwehr scored after Avery Lanemann slid a pass from the middle to the right side, right into Landwehr’s run to the net.
“Avery Lanemann had a beautiful ball on the first goal, basically all the way through the middle,” Fischer said. “Grace ran under it about 10-15 feet into the box. That was a beautiful goal. I think that relaxed all of us.”
Just under eight minutes later, Washington doubled the lead. This time, Jessie Donnelly scored with Maci Rohlfing working to set up the goal.
“Maci Rohlfing had a good ball to Jessie Donnelly for our second goal,” Fischer said.
In the final 10 minutes, Washington added to the lead. With 9:35 to play, Sadie Miller finished the play with Donnelly assisting.
Washington scored again with 1:36 to play. Donnelly completed her brace.
“That last goal, we just wanted it a little bit more in the box, and we were able to find the net,” Fischer said.
Ariel Pettis earned the shutout.
“Our defenders, we have five or six playing, have done a great job over the past few weeks in some of our conference teams. We talked about battling through some of those tough games. It really showed tonight. We have a lot of team speed back there, and we’re starting to counter other teams’ runs.”
Fischer said defenders have included Abi Waters, Abby Moore, Emma Vodnansky, Beckah Lewis, Joie Heien and Molly Tinkey during the recent run.
“That 4-0 score was not an indication of how Borgia played,” said Fischer. “They really were the better group for the first 15 minutes and most of the first half. We were rushing things and not finding some of the runs. That’s all the credit to them. They took us out of what we wanted to do.”
The game started with Washington senior Avery Street making her only appearance of the season. Washington held its senior night. Street, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during basketball, kicked off to start the game. Washington put the ball out of bounds, and she subbed out of the game.
“It’s just one of those things for a kid who missed a year due to the pandemic and missed another year due to injury, and it couldn’t be helped in any way,” Fischer said. “I appreciate Coach Severino and the Borgia girls for allowing that to happen and give her a little taste of what soccer was supposed to be during her senior year.”