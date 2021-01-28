From the No. 7 seed to the semifinals.
The Washington basketball Lady Jays (5-10) defeated Warrenton (3-6) Monday in the opening round of the tournament, 38-28.
While the program for the Seventh Annual Washington Tournament this year lists Washington as the No. 5 seed, the Lady Jays were initially seeded seventh before Lutheran South and Parkway West had to withdraw.
That allowed No. 6 Warrenton and No. 7 Washington to move up into the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds.
Washington will now play No. 1 Holt (13-2) in Wednesday’s semifinal round at 7 p.m.
Warrenton led Monday’s matchup early, 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime.
The Lady Warriors led by six points with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Washington ended the period on a 13-0 run to take the lead, 29-22.
Washington continued to hold Warrenton scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter while adding nine more points.
“I don’t even think of that as it’s going on,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I just know our kids were playing really good defense and Warrenton is so well-coached. Anytime you play a Greg Williams team, you’re in for a battle, so I was really impressed with the way our girls kept battling back.”
Warrenton scored the final six points of the game in the last two minutes of play.
The game marked the second win in a row for the Lady Jays after Friday’s road win at Ft. Zumwalt North.
The last time the Lady Jays won two games in a row was February 2018.
Elizabeth Reed put through 11 points to pace the Washington offense.
Grace Landwehr was next for the Lady Jays with eight points, followed by Olivia Reed (six), Ingrid Figas (four), Paige Robinson (three), Sara Heggemann (two), Gabby Lindemann (two) and Avery Street (two).
“Avery Street came off the bench and did one heck of a job for us,” Light said. “You just never know who it’s going to be. We get good stuff from people coming in like that. We had Grace Landwehr coming in with her quickness and I thought Ingrid on the press was phenomenal.”
Garniesha Love led Warrenton with 11 points.
Other scorers included Kendall Taylor (three points), Dana Pruitt (three), Isabel Benke (three), Kaylin Hans (three), Naveah Hill (three) and Zoe Klaus (two).
Warrenton matches up with St. Charles in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.