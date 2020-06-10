The Washington swimming Lady Jays finished the season on a roll.
Washington won three of its final four meets to end the regular season and posted a 5-3 record overall in duals this winter. The team scored wins against McCluer North, Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Charles West, Affton and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Washington finished fifth in the Gateway Athletic Conference North Central division.
“We achieved what we wanted both in performance and team spirit,” Head Coach Lane Page said. “Everyone was a standout. We are a small team, so everyone counted. Everyone improved. We were goal-driven from the start. ‘Improvement’ was second nature for all.”
Junior Aubrie Moreland went on to represent the team at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships in both the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, where she finished 24th and 27th respectively.
The team graduates three seniors — Mikala Brune, Jenna Loepker and Kylee Perriman.
“Mikala Brune was a driving and motivating force,” Page said. “Kylee Perriman was a key sprinter and all-around versatile swimmer. Jenna Loepker modeled persistence, hard work, and excellence.”
A total of 12 swimmers will be eligible to return to the team next season, including five freshmen and five juniors.