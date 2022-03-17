It took a sectional run-in with the eventual state champions to derail the Washington soccer Lady Jays’ postseason run last spring.
The team brings back eight starters this year from a squad that last year won the program’s first district title in four years, as the program looks to continue a streak of four consecutive winning seasons.
A battle-tested schedule in 2021 left the Lady Jays with a 13-12 record on the year.
Eight of the team’s losses came in a rock-solid Gateway Athletic Conference Central division. Including the sectional playoff round, three of Washington’s losses came at the hands of the Class 3 state champion Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs.
“Fort Zumwalt South is the mainstay to beat for everyone in the GAC,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They are the returning state champs and have a great nucleus of players returning.”
The Lady Jays’ own returners will include plenty of experience despite the team graduating a four-year starter at goalkeeper, its three leading goal scorers and its leader in assists.
“We have eight returning starters,” Fischer said. “Not all eight of them started every game for us, but they all at least started 10-plus games for us last season.”
Sophomore Avery Lanemann’s 16 points (seven goals, two assists) lead the list of returning players from last season.
Senior Abi Waters joins Lanemann in mixing in between the defensive line and the midfield.
Seniors Brooke Owens (midfield) and Sadie Miller (forward) also provide returning leadership.
Junior Maddie Grimes returns on the defense and junior Maci Rohlfing is expected to go between the midfield and forward positions.
Sophomore Nora Mendoza brings back experience between the pipes. She logged 337 minutes at goalkeeper last season, accumulating 42 saves and sharing three shutouts with 2021 graduate Ariel Pettis.
“I think the kids returning for us this season have learned the importance of pushing themselves to improve every day,” Fischer said.
Newcomers expected to compete for varsity minutes include junior defender Taylor Hoelscher and freshmen midfielders Addison Vodnansky and Presley Kiser. Vodnansky could also factor in as a forward.
“We have key spots all over the field that need filled,” Fischer said. “We have some midfield spots open, a defensive spot or two open, and we would love to find someone that just has a knack to score goals to play forward for us. Possible candidates is anyone listed above.”
Fischer’s assistant coaches are Chris Lanemann and Jalynda Vodnansky.
Washington begins the season at the Warrenton Tournament Friday and Saturday, March 18-19.